Rachel McAdams Reportedly Pregnant With First Child

Actress Rachel McAdams is pregnant with her first child, multiple sources told E! News.

While McAdams is extremely private, she was spotted holding hands with screenwriter Jamie Linden in the summer of 2016, sparking rumors that the two were a couple. E! shares that the two were also photographed together attending a friend’s wedding in Virginia, though they have never walked a red carpet with one another.

Though McAdams is starring in the upcoming film Game Night, she did not attend Wednesday’s premiere and has kept a low profile in recent months. She was last photographed in a baggy jacket at an airport in Toronto.

McAdams has not yet commented on her speculated pregnancy.

Back in 2009, the actress told PEOPLE she would love to have children.

“Having a few [kids] would be great,” she said, adding that she’s “looking forward to it someday.”

McAdams also praised her own mother’s influence.

“My mom is a great inspiration to me,” she said. “She’s a nurse and very nurturing and gentle. She lets me be who I am. Hopefully I can take on those qualities and be as great as her.”

