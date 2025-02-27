Rachael Ray Addresses Issues With Her Show

Rachael Ray is just as “p–ssed” as fans over the lengthy wait for new episodes of her podcast, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead. Marking her return to the spotlight after she ended her popular daytime show in 2023, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead launched in October, but has been on hiatus ever since the eighth and most recent episode dropped on Dec. 10, leaving some fans wondering if the show has been canceled.

“I beat all of my team up about it all the time,” Ray told PEOPLE during a recent conversation when asked when new episodes are coming. “I’ve already done several that haven’t been released yet. The challenge is waiting for their asses to put it on air.”

The celebrity chef admitted that she is “p–ssed at how long it takes them to put it up. That’s all I’m p–ssed at.”

At this time, there is no release date for I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead’s upcoming episodes, but producers for the podcast confirmed to PEOPLE that the team took a holiday break and new episodes are expected to drop “in the coming weeks.”

Marking Ray’s first podcast, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead “is about life’s journeys and what keeps us going,” Ray previously said, adding that “it’s unscripted, raw, and real talk. Working fuels me, connecting with people fuels me, and this platform allows for connection and conversation on a more personal level, which really fuels me.”

The podcast, which officially launched on Oct. 15, focuses on “what fuels us — our drive, resilience, and how we face life’s challenges,” according to a press release. It will feature a “melting pot” of conversations with celebrities, chefs, artists, musicians, and other familiar faces. Throughout the first eight episodes of the show, Ray has spoken with Morning Show actor Billy Crudup, FBI’s Jeremy Sisto, The Biggest Loser trainer Bob Harper, author and director Harlan Coben, actress and author Jenny Mollen, Harlan Coben, Billy Porter, Anne Burrell, and more.

Ray told PEOPLE that she likes “introducing people to new people, people that are new to my life, but I also reintroducing them to people I already love and respect, and being able to expand and expound on what I wish I had the time to do in formats I couldn’t do it in before. I had people on that are celebrated actors and people that I have known for a real long time, but that I never got to spend more than four or five minutes with. It’s amazing.”

Ray is beloved chef who first rose to fame when she brought her 30 Minute Meals concept to Food Network in the early 2000s. She later went on to launch her own Emmy-winning cooking show, Rachael Ray. The series wrapped its 17-season run in May 2023.