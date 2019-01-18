R. Kelly Finally Responds to ‘Cult’ Accusations

R&B singer R. Kelly is finally speaking out about those accusations that he’s keeping women held captive in a “cult.”

In a video message for fans posted to Twitter, Kelly said, “I just want to let all of my fans out there know that, despite all of the crap y’all hearing, I will be coming to the East Coast to do my show — and believe me, y’all, it’s a bunch of crap.”

According to previous reports, the 50-year-old singer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been keeping women at his homes in Chicago, Illinois, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Parents of one of the women recently told their story of how they met Kelly before they say he brought their daughter into his “cult.”

“When we got to go backstage with R. Kelly, we stayed there over two hours,” said the mother. “One-on-one with just me and my daughter and him. We went back to talk about the music. He listened to her CD. He was going to help her with her CD, and I was really impressed with him at first, because I have always been an R. Kelly fan.”

After the meeting, they claim their daughter secretly continued communicating with Kelly. The mother said, “As far as I know, we weren’t talking to [Kelly] anymore. Or at least I wasn’t talking to him anymore.”

Today, they claim he has fully cut them off from her, after bringing their daughter into one of his “cult” homes.

Recounting a meeting with her, the mother said, “It was as if she was brainwashed. [She] looked like a prisoner — it was horrible. I hugged her and hugged her. But she just kept saying she’s in love and [Kelly] is the one who cares for her.”

She finished by saying, “I don’t know what to do. I hope that if I get her back, I can get her treatment for victims of cults. They can reprogram her. But I wish I could have stopped it from happening.”