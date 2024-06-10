R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Arrested in Texas

R&B singer Jaguar Wright is behind bars. The controversial musician, who has made headlines in recent months after making several unsubstantiated stories about Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Bieber, and more, was arrested in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, June 6, according to legal documents obtained by The Neighborhood Talk.

The musician, real name Jacquelyn Suzette Wright-Johnson, is facing a charge of property theft between $30,000 and $150,000, a third-degree felony in Texas. It is unclear what the charge is related to, but The Jasmine Brand reported that the Sean Davie Way YouTube channel claimed the 47-year-old had an outstanding warrant after she allegedly rented a U-Haul truck and did not return it. However, Wright reportedly called into the show from jail and said that there was "no charge" against her.

The June 6 arrest did not mark Wright's first run-in with the law. Back in January, the singer was arrested after allegedly getting into a domestic dispute with her ac-husband, HotNewHipHop reported. Wright's ex claimed that Wright and an ex-cult member named Solar came to the barbershop he was at. It's unclear what sparked the altercation, but the victim alleged they fist-fought and Wright allegedly dumped some of her son's ashes.

"She came up here and assaulted me while I was at a f-ing barbershop," he said in a video he filmed and later shared. "Her and f-ing Solar came to the barbershop... bruised me and assaulted me. Throwing [her son's] ashes out the car, calling n- b-es and hoes. Somebody else called the cops on her. I can't calm her down."

He concluded the video by asking others to "please pray for her. Please, please, please pray for her. Pray for us... I don't know why she did this s-, bro."

Wright has made headlines recently amid several viral and unsubstantiated claims against other musicians. She claimed that she once saw a sex tape of Nicki Minaj of Megan Thee Stallion. She also accused her ex-partner Common of sexual assault. Later addressing the accusations, Common said, "I really don't have any negative thoughts towards her. I was for surely disappointed and hurt when she said what she said about me because it wasn't true. I know people that have experienced sexual assault and that's not anything to just say if it's not true." Other claims have been made against Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Meek Mill, , Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Bieber, and Odell Beckham Jr.