Queen Elizabeth's 'Mobility' Has Become an Issue as Health Woes Threaten More Cancellations

Queen Elizabeth's health is the biggest focus of the British Royal Family these days, with the monarch's duties requiring more and more changes to deal with her advancing age and health. The most recent change involves the appointment of the next prime minister for the U.K., with royal staff canceling the queen's return to London to welcome the new PM and complete her ceremonial duties.

According to The Sun, Queen Elizabeth will likely appoint the next prime minister at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, moving the ceremony outside of Buckingham Palace and London for the first time in her reign. A major point that influenced the decision reportedly centered on Queen Elizabeth's "mobility" and advisories against her traveling too much.

Balmoral Castle is her summer home in Scotland and has been a residence for The Royal Family since 1852. It was purchased by Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, who owned it personally as opposed to the property falling under royal ownership. This means that no revenue from the estate goes to Parliament or the "public purse." Queen Elizabeth inherited the property, following in her uncle's footsteps after he inherited it when he ascended to the throne in 1936 and held onto it after he abdicated the same year. It was then sold to his brother and Elizabeth's father, George VI.

Her stay at Balmoral and the decision to keep her there despite what history has dictated are all part of Elizabeth resting more. According to The Mirror, there is already a question about if she will be able to attend the Braemar Gathering, taking place for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family members have been common on the property while Queen Elizabeth is present. Her grandchildren are always visiting, including her great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. They were all recent visitors, as was her son, Prince Charles.

"He's in Birkhall which is not very far away from Balmoral Castle, and he has popped in to see her on a regular basis," 7 News reports. "What we're also hearing though is that she hasn't really been seen. There's something afoot up there."

The queen was last seen publicly back near the end of July and public speculation is her "mobility issues" are worse than they had been, which is still pretty admirable for a 96-year-old woman. She might be a royal and have a staff to assist her, but she's still forced to contend with time like every other person on the planet.

"There is also some stories now emerging that Prince Charles and Prince Andrew have had a meeting up in Scotland," Sunrise royal editor Rob Jobson has said. "They're not making it very clear what's actually happening, but clearly at 96 the Queen is in a pretty frail condition."