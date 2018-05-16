Queen Elizabeth ‘Very Angry’ With Meghan Markle’s Father Over Staged Photos

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly upset over Meghan Markle‘s father and his entanglement in a paparazzi photo scandal.

The monarch was angry when she learned that Thomas Markle has conspired with a British photographer to stage photos of himself. The pictures showed Markle “preparing” for the wedding by getting fitted for a suit and reading a book about British sight-seeing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to a report by the Daily Express, Queen Elizabeth met with officials at Kensington Palace and the communications office on Tuesday to work out a media strategy for Thomas Markle’s indiscretions.

“Lord Chamberlain, Her Majesty and the Duke are very angry with Meghan’s father,” a source told the outlet. “They will speak to him once he arrives about the royal protocol.”

Some reports claimed that Markle made as much as $100,000 off of the fake photos, though he claimed earlier this week that it wasn’t nearl that much. Shortly after the story came out, Markle bowed out of the Royal Wedding ceremony, where he was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle.

“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace spokesman said at the time. “She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”

However, on Tuesday, Thomas Markle changed his mind once again, announcing publicly that he would love the chance to walk Meghan down the aisle on Saturday.

“This is not what she wants. She obviously wants her dad there,” a source close to the soon-to-be princess told the Daily Mail. “She and Prince Harry are begging for people to give him some space. They have been saying this for weeks, while trying to offer him support and help. He is clearly feeling under immense pressure. The concern for him is real and genuine.”

Thomas’s other daughter, Samantha, said that the photoshoot was all her idea during an appearance on a British talk show called Loose Women on Monday.

“I have to say I am entirely the culprit,” she admitted. “As we know the media can take very unflattering photographs of people on their casual days and blow it way out of proportion. I said, you know, the world has no idea you’re getting in shape, doing healthy things. They don’t photograph you buying vegetables and PH water. They photograph you as unflattering ways as they can.”

“So I said, really you need to show the world that you’re getting in shape and doing great healthy things,” she added. “So I suggested it. There’s a lot of scrutiny that it was money motivated, it was not. It was my suggestion that to benefit him and to benefit the royal family that everyone looked good and they depict you as you are – in shape and doing healthy things.”

“I merely wanted him to be seen in a respectable light. I didn’t feel that was being done so I suggested that the photographers show him as he is, doing positive things and that was never addressed,” she concluded.