Queen Elizabeth Under 'Medical Supervision', Doctors 'Concerned for Her Health'

Concern surrounding Queen Elizabeth's health has grown. Amid a string of canceled and changed events, breaking royal traditions, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement Thursday morning that the 96-year-old monarch is under "medical supervision" as her health is causing "concern" for her doctors.

According to the statement, "following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision." It added that Her Majesty "remains comfortable and at Balmoral," her Scotland estate where she is spending her annual summer vacation. According to the BBC, amid growing concern for the royal's health, the Queen's immediate family members have been informed, and her eldest son, Prince Charles, is currently with her. Her grandson, Prince William, is said to be travelling to Balmoral, with Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also said to be traveling to join them.

The early Thursday announcement came just hours after the monarch was forced to pull out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday. The Queen had been set to preside over the council, though she was advised by doctors to rest. The Queen has been experiencing a number of health issues in recent months, including mobility issues, and has pulled out of a number of scheduled events and appearances, with her son, Charles, standing in for her at times.

The Thursday heath update also came just two days after the Queen welcomed Conservative Party leader Truss to her retreat in the Scottish Highlands for the traditional appointment that's known as "kissing hands." Truss, the new prime minister, had been delivering the plan for dealing with the energy crisis Thursday morning when a note was passed to Labour Leader Keir Starmer, according to Sky News, informing them of the palace's update.

Truss later tweeted, "the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. Several others have also sent their well wishes to the long-reigning monarch, who marked her Platinum Jubilee this year. First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon tweeted, "All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty's health. My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time." At this time, Buckingham Palace has provided no further updates about the Queen's health.