Queen Elizabeth Snacks With Very Special Guest During Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth kicked off her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in a surprise pre-recorded skit for the event that featured a special British icon: Paddington Bear. As the classic character made his way into Buckingham Palace, viewers watched him sit down for tea with Her Majesty.

Paddington thanked the monarch for having him during her Platinum Jubilee festivities, and then the Queen asked, "Tea? Never mind," she serenely added as Paddington drank directly from the teapot, leaving only a few drops for the monarch. Paddington then pulled a marmalade sandwich from his hat, offering one to the Queen. "I always keep one for emergencies."

"So do I. I keep mine in here," she replied and retrieved a sandwich from her ever-present handbag. "For later." The attendant then looked out from the Buckingham Palace windows and informed her that the party was about to commence."Happy Jubilee, Ma'am," Paddington said. "And thank you...for everything.

"That's very kind," The Queen replied. A Palace spokesman said this of the lighthearted sketch: "Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humor, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight's sketch. There was an interest in the filming and animation process, and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss."

Drummers played the famous opening notes of Queen's "We Will Rock You" outside while Queen Elizabeth and Paddington clinked their spoons against their tea cups to the beat.

Queen + Adam Lambert opened up the concert, which will feature notable performers, such as Rod Stewart, Elton John, and Alicia Keys, with Diana Ross starring in the show's finale. Paddington Bear and Kate Middleton previously danced together at his namesake train station in London alongside Prince William and Prince Harry in 2017.

Princes Charles and William spoke to the crowd later in the evening, including 22,000 frontline workers who had tickets to the concert in front of Buckingham Palace, the Queen's official London residence.

On stage, the monarch's eldest son, Charles, stood alongside his spouse, the Duchess of Cornwall, to pay tribute to his mother. "Thank you from your family, the country, the Commonwealth, in fact, the whole world. On behalf of us all, I wanted to pay my own tribute to your lifetime of selfless service, in pictures, in words, and in light."

"We think of all you have done to make the Commonwealth such a force for good. You continue to make history," he added."I know what gets my mother up in the morning is all of you, ladies and gentlemen. You have met us and talked with us, laughed and cried with us, and most importantly, you have been there for us these 70 years," Prince Charles continued. "You pledged to serve your whole life. You continue to deliver. That is why we are here. That is what we celebrate tonight… That is why we all say thank you."