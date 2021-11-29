Queen Elizabeth’s Doctors Give ‘Unfair’ Guidance Over the Monarch’s Health

Due to her advancing age, Queen Elizabeth II has been given more restrictive health rules from her doctors. According to a report from Vanity Fair, the monarch Is being asked to forgo her favorite gin martinis. “The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini,” a family friend told the publication. “It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker, but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures.”

According to the report, the Queen enjoys “a tipple of Dubonnet and gin with a slice of lemon and a lot of ice,” as well as a dry gin martini or a champagne nightcap before bed. However, she revealed in 2019 that she wasn’t a wine drinker. “I don’t actually drink wine myself, but I hear it’s very good,” the Queen told the head of the National Institute of Agricultural Botany during a royal event.

After a brief hospitalization in October, there has been concern about the queen’s health. However, the plans for the holiday festivities will go on as normal. The new update came by way of a royal source who told the Mirror that despite her recent health concerns, Her Majesty recently “told everyone she is feeling far better of late and is very much looking forward to welcoming them for Christmas.” The source noted that “like many other families, this will be the first time Her Majesty can gather with her extended family after being kept apart for so long due to the coronavirus pandemic,” which put a halt to traditional gatherings during the 2020 holiday season.

Her Majesty will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, marking 70 years on the throne, and this news about cutting back her alcohol consumption is the latest in a few minor concerns about her advancing age. She was spotted publicly using a cane for the first time since 2003 during her visit to Westminster Abbey in London on Monday. She made the trip to attend the centenary of the Royal British Legion, which is responsible for coordinating the UK poppy appeal, which raises money for veterans. A royal source remained vague as to why the Queen needed the cane, only sharing with Newsweek that the added support was for her “comfort.”

There are thoughts she may step down from her royal duties, passing the crown on to her son Prince Charles. She’s already begun delegating specific tasks and royal duties to Prince Charles and her grandson, Prince William. They both perform investiture ceremonies, knighting ceremonies for Britain’s best.

The move comes just months after Prince Philip’s passing in April 2021. His official cause of death is listed as “old age.” She took 14 days in private to mourn the loss, almost double the traditional 8-day mourning period. At the time of his death, the Queen released a statement thanking those who sent their condolences. “While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and around the world,” she said. “My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”