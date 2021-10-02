Queen Elizabeth Speaks on Prince Philip for First Time Since His Death

Queen Elizabeth has publicly addressed Prince Philip’s death for the first time. The Queen’s husband died in April of this year at age 99. The cause of death is listed as “old age.”

Her Majesty delivered a speech at the opening ceremony for the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament, sharing with the crowd the love she and Prince Philip had for the country. Prince Charles and his wife Camila, the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, were also in attendance, People reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country, and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here,” the Queen said in her speech. “It is often said that it is the people that make a place, and there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland, as we have seen in recent times.”

The Queen wore a Stewart Parvin forest green wool coat and gold floral dress. She accessorized the outfit with a matching hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan and a Mary diamond thistle brooch.

Recently, Queen Elizabeth made the trip to Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the first time on her own. She and Prince Philip would typically frequent the Castle and stay from August until the fall. Their last vacation to the royal home was in August 2020.

This isn’t the only time the Queen has made a statement about her husband’s passing. She silently honored Prince Philip in May on her visit to the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth before its world tour by wearing a brooch he gave her over 50 years ago.

The family thanked everyone for their well-wishes following Prince Philip’s death. “While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and around the world,” she said in a statement. “My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”