'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Reveals That a Date Once Threw a Drink in His Face

Jonathan Scott had his fair share of dating disasters prior to meeting fiancée Zooey Deschanel. On the podcast You Made It Weird with Pete Holmes, the Property Brothers star, 45, recalls one particularly unpleasant date, telling the story of one woman who threw a glass of white wine on him in the middle of a restaurant.

"I was out with this one person, and I'd known her socially through other people," he remembered. "We went out for dinner and she spent the entire dinner making fun of the strangers in the restaurant. Literally, their physical attributes, the way they were talking, and I was so confused. I'm like, 'Is the conversation that dull that you want to make fun of this elderly couple that's over here?' It was really weird." At the end of dinner, Scott told his date their evening needed to end there instead of continuing on to a bar, saying, "I don't think this is a match; I don't think we should do this again."

It wasn't what she wanted to hear. "She lost it on me," Scott continued. "She threw a drink at me and called me an asshole in the middle of the restaurant." He added, "I don't like it when people are looking at me, and every eye in the restaurant turned." The "horrible" incident turned into a "whole scene" at the restaurant, but the HGTV personality assured that "none of [his wardrobe is expensive," so he was "totally fine" with the drink itself being splashed on him.

Scott would go on to find love with Deschanel when they met on Carpool Karaoke in 2019, and the two announced in August that they were engaged after four years of dating. "The problem is when you're younger, you don't know what you want in a relationship," he said of finding love in his 40s. "And I had relationships where I was like, 'Is this normal? Are we supposed to be like this? I'm feeling isolated. I don't feel listened to." He finally decided, "I'm not going to put up with that bulls-t. I know I'm not perfect, but I'm not going to put up with these baseline things."

"They're really not anything other than personality," he continued. "Like if somebody doesn't respect you enough to understand that you have emotions, you have a right to feel a certain way, they're either a narcissist and they don't give a s- or they're so inexperienced in love and emotion that I'm too mature for that and I don't want to be with somebody like that."