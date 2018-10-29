Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Upcoming Wedding to Nick Jonas With Hollywood Star-Packed Bridal Shower

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became engaged this summer, and it seems the pair is in full swing preparing for their upcoming wedding as Chopra celebrated her impending nuptials with a bridal shower over the weekend.

Chopra’s bash was held in New York City, with close friends and family hosting the event for the actress. Us Weekly shares that the shower took place at the Tiffany’s Blue Box Café and was attended by stars including Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong’o as well as Jonas’ brother, Kevin Jonas, and his wife, Danielle Jonas.

For her shower, the 36-year-old wore a white strapless Marchesa dress with a feathered skirt, accessorizing with nude Christian Louboutin pumps, a matching clutch and diamond necklace.

Walking into the venue, Chopra was asked by reporters how excited she was for the shower, with the Quantico star replying, “So much.”

The party was thrown by bridesmaids Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia, who gave speeches at the event. Guests danced to Bollywood music spun by a DJ and later left with a gift bag from Tiffany’s containing a bottle of champagne and a wrapped gift.

Ahead of the party, Chopra used her Instagram Story to share a snap of herself getting ready with her glam team as well as some of her best friends.

“My girls r in town!” she wrote, adding the hashtags #anyreasontoparty and #preweddingcelebrations.

Chopra’s love for Tiffany & Co. has been well-documented, as the famous jewelry store is where Jonas purchased his fiancée’s engagement ring at a Tiffany’s location after shutting the store down to purchase the bauble.

Speaking to People earlier this month, Chopra admitted that she gave Jonas a few hints about where she’d like her ring to be from, explaining that there were a few films that influenced her love for the store.

“Well, I may have dropped that hint,” she said. “I think we had a conversation about it when we were dating and I’ve always known it had to be Tiffany.”

“I just knew it since I was a kid,” she continued. “First, it was Breakfast at Tiffany‘s that did it for every girl in the world and then, of course, Sweet Home Alabama came and put a stamp on it that it has to be Tiffany!”

Chopra added, “Since I was a little girl, it was just something that was stuck in my head and I may have said that and I guess he remembered.”

