Priscilla Presley Tears up Remembering Elvis at 'Priscilla' Movie Press Conference

Priscilla Presley recently teared up remembering her late husband, Elvis, at a press conference for the new Priscilla movie. While speaking to an audience at the Venice Film Festival — ahead of the film's debut screening — Priscilla opened up about her relationship with the King of Rock 'n' Roll, per ET. "It's very difficult to sit and watch a film about you and about your life and your love," she said, growing emotional. The 78-year-old then went on to praise the film's writer and director, Sofia Coppola. "I think Sofia did an amazing job. She did her homework. We spoke a couple of times, and I really put everything out for her that I could," Priscilla said.

Notably, the age gap between Elvis and Priscilla has often been a point of controversy for the couple. They met when she was 14 and he was 24, and were married just under eight years later. "It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why," Priscilla offered during the press conference, also saying that she was a "listener" in their relationship. "Elvis would pour his heart out for me. His fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother, which he never, ever got over. And I was really sat there to listen and to comfort him. That was really our connection."

"Even though I was 14, I was older in life than in numbers," she continued. "That was the attraction. And people think, 'Oh, it was sex, it was this.' Not at all. I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving. But he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in mind and thought and that was our relationship."

Priscilla also said that their relationship wasn't without growth, but the "lifestyle" they led became too much for her. "It wasn't because I didn't love him. He was the love of my life. it was the lifestyle that was so difficult for me. And I think any woman can relate to that." Priscilla left Elvis in 1972 after roughly eight years of marriage. Sadly, Elvis died four years later, in 1977.

Priscilla is a biographical drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Coppola. It's based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon. It follows Priscilla's life, with a significant focus on her relationship with Elvis. Actress Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown) portrays Priscilla, while Jacob Elordi (The Kissing Booth franchise) stars as Elvis. Priscilla opens in theaters on Oct. 27.