Priscilla Presley Sues Former Associates for Financial Elder Abuse

Priscilla Presley is mourning a new legal battle. The 79-year-old — who was married to Elvis from 1967 until 1973 — is suing some of her former associates for financial elder abuse, as well as several other complaints, according to Us Weekly.

On Thursday, July 18, attorney Marty Singer filed the suit against four business associates of Presley — Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, Vahe Sislyan, and Lynn Walker Wright — alleging that they planned to "drain her of every last penny she had." The group is also accused of "meticulously" planning a scheme against "an older woman by gaining her trust, isolating her from the most important people in her life, and duping her into believing that they would take care of her" personal well-being and finances.

Singer's filing goes on to claim that the defendants plotted to take control of Presley's finances, "forcing her into a form of indentured servitude" which would have her working while they would "receive the lion's share of any revenue that she was able to earn in the future."

Referring specifically to to Kruse as a "con artist and pathological liar,' the documents claim that she and Fialko, "misappropriated, [embezzled] and converted" over $1 million from Presley. Additional allegations indicate that the pair "fraudulently" had Presley "sign contracts" that would allow them to retain 80 percent of her income.

According to the documents, Presley and Kruse met in 2021. Kruse ran an Elvis Presley memorabilia business. Presley, as Elvis fans know, is the late singer's widow, who co-founded Elvis Presley Enterprises and previously served as a chairperson. She has helped direct the multi-million dollar empire related to Elvis's estate.

Over a period of two years — per the legal documents —Kruse, Fialko, Sislyan, and Wright allegedly "established a personal relationship with Presley that enabled them to gain her complete trust and isolate her from her long-time business and financial advisors." In the suit, Singer adds that the group fraudulently gained "power of attorney, control over her family and personal trusts, and control over her bank accounts."

Notably, Presley's lawsuit comes months after Kruse and Fialko filed their own suit against her, citing breach of contract. Singer previously denied the claims on Presley's behalf. In response, the new filing by Singer claims that Kruse and Fialko tried to "falsely portray themselves as the victims" with their lawsuit after "their scheme had been uncovered."

Ultimately, Presley is seeking a jury trial and $1 million in damages, plus attorney fees. She hopes to stop the defendants from accessing her financials.