Princess Eugenie's Baby: Name of Newborn Royal Revealed

✖

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, recently welcomed her first son with her husband Jack Brooksbank. Days after announcing the exciting news, the couple has revealed the full name of their little one. Not only did they reveal their son's full name, but they also shared some truly adorable photos of the newest addition to their family.

On Eugenie's official Instagram account, she shared that she and her husband named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. The princess also explained the meaning behind her son's name on her Instagram Story, noting that his middle name, "Philip," pays tribute to individuals from both of their families. She wrote, "On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather [Prince Philip] and both of his great x5 grandfathers." In her Instagram post about her son's name, Eugenie thanked everyone for the kind messages that she and her husband have received since announcing the birth of their first child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages," Eugenie wrote alongside photos of herself, Brooksbank, and baby August. "Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣" This news a little over a week after Buckingham Palace announced that Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, gave birth to her first child with Brooksbank, whom she wed in October 2018.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz," Buckingham Palace's statement read. "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news. This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." Eugenie first announced that she was expecting back in September 2020. At the time, she shared a photo to Instagram of a tiny pair of teddy bear slippers, which she captioned with a baby emoji and "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021," in reference to when they were expecting their little one to arrive.