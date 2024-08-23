Prince William's Return to Public Duties Announced

Prince William is returning to his public duties after taking a break during the summer holiday to spend time with wife Kate Middleton and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kensington Palace announced on Aug. 22 the Prince of Wales' plan to return to work, revealing that the royal will first appear on Sept. 5 as he visits the Homelessness: Reframed display at the Saatchi Gallery in London. The exhibit is a collaboration between the Prince's Homewards program, which he launched in conjunction with the Royal Foundation in June 2023 to combat homelessness, the Saatchi Gallery and the Eleven Eleven Foundation.

(Photo: Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour 2024. - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Homelessness: Reframed showcases the complex nature of homelessness across the U.K., and William will meet with artists whose work is displayed as well as people whose experiences inspired the art pieces during his visit. The royal will also meet with British photographer Rankin, whose work is a part of the exhibit, and will spend time with children from Creative Kids, a charity that participated in the "Open Doors" aspect of the display.

The "Open Doors" portion of the exhibit consists of doors created by young people from Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Lambeth, Newport, Northern Ireland and Sheffield, where Homewards is working to end homelessness – making it rare, brief and unrepeated.

William's visit to the Saatchi Gallery will be his first public appearance since July 14, when he, as President of the Football Association, attended the UEFA European Championship soccer final in Berlin between England and Spain alongside Prince George.

A summer break is customary for the royals, and King Charles is currently vacationing at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, as was Queen Elizabeth's habit. The monarch is also undergoing cancer treatment, as is Prince William's wife, Princess Kate.

(Photo: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC waves from the Royal Box ahead of the Gentlemen's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March, sharing an update on her health in June. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," the royal said at the time of her treatment. "On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

She continued, "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal." This year, the Princess has made only two public appearances – the first in June at Trooping the Colour and the second in July at Wimbledon. No official return to public duties has been announced.