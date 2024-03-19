Prince William's Alleged Mistress Rose Hanbury Responds to Affair Rumors

Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, has finally spoken out about the rumors that she's been having an affair with Prince William. Hanbury, whose full name is Sarah Rose Hanbury, released a statement via her lawyers and denied the affair allegations. This statement comes years after rumors of the affair first emerged and during a rather tricky time for William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

Hanbury's legal team released a statement to Business Insider in which they denied that there is any truth to the rumors of an affair with the heir to the British throne. They stated, "The rumors are completely false." This denial serves as a rare remark about the rumors that have been plaguing Hanbury, William, and Kate since at least 2019. Kensington Palace has not commented on the rumors at this time.

(Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The affair rumors resurfaced amid growing concerns about William's wife, Kate Middleton. Even though Kensington Palace previously confirmed that the Princess of Wales would be taking a step away from her public duties following a "planned abdominal surgery," people have still floated theories about Kate's exact whereabouts. However, William and Kate seemingly put an end to the "Where is Kate?" theories as they were both seen out and about, as TMZ reported on Monday, March 18.

According to the outlet, the Prince and Princess of Wales were seen visiting the Windsor Farm Shop, which is about a mile away from their home in Windsor. The couple's children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — were not with them. Based on a video of their outing, it also appeared as though Kate was in good spirits amidst her recovery.