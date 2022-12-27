Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Prince George's Impressive Christmas Painting

Prince William and Kate Middleton are so proud of their eldest son's artistic endeavors. The Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram over the holidays to share a watercolor painting of a reindeer done by 9-year-old Prince George. "Happy Christmas! [Painting] by George," the royals' Instagram account captioned the festive image.

George comes from a long line of artists, including grandfather King Charles and the monarch's father, the late Prince Philip, who both loved to paint. George's holiday painting came as the young prince joined his family for the annual Christmas Day walkabout, accompanied by his parents, 7-year-old sister Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old brother Prince Louis, who attended the holiday tradition for the first time before the royals got together for the annual Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

The Princess of Wales also continued her holiday tradition of a televised Christmas carol service this year as well, which was dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at the age of 96. "Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion," Kate said at the start of the service. "Last year's event reminded me what I love most about Christmas: seeing people coming together, celebrating and experiencing special moments, whilst also thinking about the year that's passed."

The princess continued that the royals had invited hundreds of "inspiring individuals" to Westminster Abbey to celebrate the carol service – "those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty's tradition of recognizing and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others."

She continued "Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us. ...Whilst Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared. Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special."