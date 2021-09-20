Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Trembling Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s TIME 100 Photoshoot

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2021 TIME 100 photoshoot is reportedly cause for concern for Prince William and Kate Middleton. Although recent sources have suggested the rumored royal family feud is calming and relationships are beginning to mend, Harry and Meghan being named among TIME‘s most influential people in the world has reportedly caused some stress and nerves for Harry’s family across the pond.

According to royal author and expert Duncan Larcombe, William and Middleton “are in danger of being dragged into a transatlantic popularity contest” following the 2021 TIME 100 release. Discussing the possible reactions to the photoshoot, Larcombe told The Mirror the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “will feel anxious over the cover and everything Harry and Meghan do as it always seems to reflect on them.” This isn’t exclusive to the photoshoot, however, as Larcombe alleged the Cambridges are concerned about absolutely everything that comes out of America in regards to Harry and Meghan.” This includes Harry’s planned “tell-all warts and all memoir that’s gonna hit the shelves sometime next year.” Larcombe said the Cambridges “have no control over the narrative.”

Harry and Markle were revealed to be on the cover of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World issue, which hit stands on Sept. 17, on Sept. 15. On the cover, which came amid continued speculation regarding Harry’s relationship with his family overseas, Markle wore a white shirt with matching high-waisted trousers as Harry donned an all-black outfit. TIME also released several other images of the couple, with José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, writing about the couple.

“Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young duke and duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame,” Andrés wrote. “It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent. That’s not what Harry and Meghan do, or who they are…. In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined a roster that included Simone Biles, Kate Winslet, Billie Eilish, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, and many others. The couple being honored followed their official retirement as working royals early this year, with the couple having initially stepped back as senior royals and moved to California in 2020.