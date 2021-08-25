How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Reconnecting With Prince William and Kate Middleton

✖

They may be separated by hundreds of miles and an entire ocean, but that isn't enough to stop the Cambridges and the Sussexes from putting in the work to mend their relationship. Amid continued reports of a royal rift, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are reportedly putting in the effort to reconnect and are growing "very close" in the process.

The new update about the allegedly strained relationship between the two royal brothers came from royal expert Stewart Pearce, who told Us Weekly the Fab Four "are talking with one another and they’re talking by Zoom [and by] FaceTime." Although details of these conversations were not divulged, Pearce predicted the discussions are "informal," with "Kate cooking dinner in the kitchen" and William "making cups of tea" as they chat with the Sussexes, who now live in California with their two children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet. Pearce added that the couples likely keep their topics of conversation as light as possible.

"It's not that William and William and Kate leave all the controversy about Harry and Meghan alone," he said. "But … they just simply position it there because after all, it’s not their responsibility to be involved in, you know, verbalizing anything. What they do is just simply offer as much peace and tranquility and calm as possible."

Pearce's update marks a major step in the right direction for the allegedly previously embroiled royal family members. Hints of a rift first appeared in January 2020, when Markle and Harry announced their decision to step back as senior royals "after many months of reflection and internal discussions." While the couple alluded to hopes of living a more private life, reports quickly suggested discord among members of the British royal family, headlines that lingered well into 2021 and even past the February 2021 confirmation that the couple had officially retired as working royals. A royal rift was all but confirmed by Harry in March, when he told Oprah Winfrey "there's a lot of hurt that's happened" in his relationship with father Prince Charles and described his relationship with his older brother as there being "space at the moment."

In the months since that interview, though, the family seems to have made great strides in mending that rift. Although the Cambridges and the Sussexes are "very different," Pearce said "they all totally respect" each other, and amid all of the work they are putting in to their relationship, they have grown "very close with one another." They have grown so close, in fact, that Markle and Middleton are even reportedly working on a new project together.