Meghan Markle Models Six-Figure Jewelry Ensemble on ‘TIME’ Cover

Meghan Markle’s casual chic look on the cover of TIME’s most influential people issue was actually quite luxe, featuring about $384,000 worth of jewelry, as reported by The Daily Mail. The Duchess of Sussex posed alongside husband Prince Harry for the cover, which debuted Wednesday, sporting as per usual her $350,000 engagement ring.

The sparkler was originally designed by Harry and court jewelers Cleave and Company using one stone from Botswana and two smaller stones from his mother Princess Diana’s collection. Markle also sported on her hand what appears to be two new $525 diamond pinky rings from New York-based brand Shiffon, made to “represent one woman supporting another through a pinky promise.”

On her wrists, Markle sported two of her most frequently worn pieces, including a $23,000 gold Cartier Tank watch that once belonged to Diana and was given to her by her husband in the early years of their relationship, which she paired with a $6,900 Cartier Love bangle. Sporting a cream button-up shirt and matching trousers, Markle cut a striking figure on the TIME cover next to Harry, clothed in all-black.

In the special issue celebrating influential figures all over the world, José Andrés, chef and founder of World Central Kitchen, sang the couple’s praises. World Central Kitchen, which is an official partner of the royal couple’s Archewell Foundation, has delivered more than 500,000 meals to Haiti after its devastating earthquake.

“Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young duke and duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame,” wrote Andrés in the issue. “It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent. That’s not what Harry and Meghan do, or who they are,” he continued. “In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.”

The royals’ inclusion in the distinguished list comes just six months after they opened up about their decision to step away from their royal duties in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the interview, Markle claimed she was not supported while struggling with her mental health and the couple leveled allegations of racism at an unnamed member of the family.