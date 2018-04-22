Lauren Bush Welcomes Son Days After Grandmother Barbara’s Death

Barbara Bush’s granddaughter, Lauren Bush Lauren, welcomed her new son into the world just two days after the 92-year-old First Lady‘s passing.

Lauren Bush Lauren, born Lauren Pierce Bush, is the daughter of Neil Bush, the fourth of Barbara Bush’s six children. She is married to David Lauren, the youngest son of iconic fashion designer Ralph Lauren.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Barbara Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17 after battling COPD and numerous other ailments for several years. It was less than 48 hours later that her grandaughter welcomed Max Walker Lauren into the world on the morning of April 19.

“We feel lucky and blessed to introduce our son Max Walker Lauren!” David Lauren wrote on Instagram. “He was born yesterday (April 19) at 5:33 am weighing 7lbs 8oz. He is happy and healthy and enjoying his new world!”

Lauren Bush Lauren posted a touching tribute to her grandmother not long after her passing. She posted four photos on Instagram, commemorating the impact Barbara Bush had on her life.

“Ganny was truly a one-of-a-kind, tell it like it is, amazing woman!” Lauren wrote. “My love of reading, puzzles, and travel are just a few things she helped foster in me. She loved my Gampy and her family fiercely, and I feel so blessed to have had her as my grandmother for over 30 years. Rest in peace Ganny, we love you!”

Barbara Bush’s funeral was held on Saturday, April 21 at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas.

It was attended by about 1,500 guests, including former presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Current First Lady Melania Trump was also in attendance, though President Donald Trump himself chose to stay away from the service to “avoid disruptions.”

“First Lady Melania Trump will attend the memorial service for Barbara Bush this Saturday on behalf of the First Family. To avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush Family and friends attending the service, President Trump will not attend,” the White House said in a statement, according to CNN.

President Trump commemorated the former first lady’s life in a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago golf resort on Wednesday, saying that she was a “wonderful, wonderful person” and “a titan in American life.”

“Her strength and toughness really embodied the spirit of our country,” the president said. “She was a woman of proud patriotism and profound faith.”

Barbara Bush was the only woman in American history to see both her husband and her son sworn in as President of the United States. Abigail Adams came close — she was the wife of John Adams, the second president; and the mother of John Quincy Adams, the sixth president. However, she passed away before her son was elected.