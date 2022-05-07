Prince William and Kate Middleton's Moving Plans Could Ignite Feud With Andrew and Eugenie

✖

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly moving to a new residence where they will be closer to Queen Elizabeth. However, the move is reportedly sparking some drama between them and Prince Andrew, per The Mirror. The drama ties back to the royals' residence Adelaide Cottage, as both the Cambridges and Andrew's daughter, Princess Eugenie, have their sights on the location.

According to the publication, Eugenie is reportedly looking to move into Adelaide Cottage, which is near the Queen's own residence at Windsor Castle. However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to also be eyeing Adelaide Cottage as one of the possible residences that they would move into with their three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The Cambridge family is reportedly on the move to the Berkshire countryside, leaving behind their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment in London. As for where they're looking to move, two options are apparently on the table — Adelaide Cottage and Fort Belvedere.

A source commented on the royals' moving plans by first denying that the family was looking to spend money on a private residence. They said that it "would be neither appropriate nor a good look to spend millions on a private home." A royal insider added about all of the moving drama, "The situation could very well become an issue in the near future." In addition to weighing in on the reported dilemma, an insider also commented on how Andrew supposedly feels about the situation.

"The Duke of York has made no secret in the past of his firm held belief that his children should be treated no differently to Princes William and Harry, despite his daughters not being working royals," they stated. "The word is Eugenie is also trying to find somewhere to live and would like to settle in Windsor." At the moment, it is unclear who will end up at Adelaide Cottage, if anyone chooses to, at all.

It was reported earlier this year that the Cambridge family was looking to move to the Berkshire countryside. At the time, it was believed that the duke and duchess had their eyes on Fort Belvedere, which was built between 1750 and 1755 for Queen Victoria. The location would be a big selling point for the couple, as it is close to the Queen, who now lives at Windsor Castle, and Middleton's parents, who live in Bucklebury Manor.