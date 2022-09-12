Prince Harry Shares Emotional Tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry praised Queen Elizabeth II's "unwavering grace and dignity" in an emotional tribute to his late grandmother after the long-reigning royal's death Thursday at the age of 96. The Duke of Sussex, who was in the U.K. at the time of the Queen's passing with his wife Meghan Markle, penned a public statement released Monday.

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen-and in mourning her loss-we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," he wrote. "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."

Prince Harry continued, "Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'" He continued on, "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between."

"You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III," the royal concluded. "Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

Harry previously commented about the death of his grandmother to well-wishers who gathered outside of the Windsor Castle gates over the weekend as the Duke made a public appearance alongside his wife, brother Prince Harry, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. "[It's] a lonely place up there now without her," Harry said, as reported by The Sun. "Whichever room she was in, you felt her presence throughout."