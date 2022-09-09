Prince William and Kate Middleton Change Their Titles on Social Media

Queen Elizabeth II's death has ushered in a new era in the British monarchy, and with it, new titles. Following Buckingham Palace's announcement Thursday that Britain's longest-reigning monarch died at 96, Prince William and Kate Middleton have officially adopted new royal titles, a change that has already been reflected across their social media accounts.

Formerly known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, a title bestowed upon them by the Queen on their April 2011 wedding day, William – now first in line to the throne as his father, King Charles III, immediately ascended to the throne – and Middleton are now formally titled Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. That title change has been made on the official @KensingtonRoyal Twitter and Instagram accounts, which were updated shortly after the Queen's passing. The addition of Cornwall to their title is due to the fact that the Duke of Cornwall is traditionally held by the eldest son of the reigning British monarch.

In addition to Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, it is expected that William and Middleton will inherit several other new titles. Upon the Queen's death, they automatically assumed Earl and Countess of Chester as well as Duke and Duchess of Rothesay. Meanwhile, William will also assume the title of the heir apparent and will become the Prince of Wales soon, a title previously held by the now-King Charles III, who held the title of Prince of Wales until the Queen's death on Thursday. The title of Prince of Wales will not come of William, though, until an investiture at Caernarfon Castle. Royal references to the pair will now read as TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

The title changes will impact the couple's children, Prince George, who is now second in line to the throne, Princes Charlotte, and Prince Louis. George will now be known as Prince George of Cornwall and Cambridge. Charlotte, meanwhile, is now Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge. The couple's youngest is now Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridge.

The change in titles, which also affect other members of the British royal family, follow the passing her the Queen. The palace announced Thursday afternoon after stating earlier that morning that Her Majesty was "under medical supervision," that "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." Having ascended to the throne in 1952, she was the longest-reigning royal monarch of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, having sat on the throne for 70 years.