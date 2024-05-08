Arrest Made at Will Smith's Home After Scary Incident

Hollywood's A-lister Will Smith was subjected to two separate security breaches at his Los Angeles home last Wednesday. A 37-year-old man identified as Robert Ogden attempted to gain unauthorized entry on both occasions., reports TMZ. Ogden was spotted lurking near the gate of Smith's residence early in the day, prompting an immediate response from the actor's security team.

A security guard told Ogden to leave the property after he requested someone who didn't live on the premises. He disappeared before Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived. His return and breach of the perimeter gate, however, brought the situation to a head later that afternoon.

Smith's security personnel were able to detain him before Ogden could reach the main house. This time, law enforcement arrested Ogden on a misdemeanor charge after being called to the scene again. He was held without bail pending a judicial review due to concerns he might return to the home.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star was not on the premises at the time of the incidents, and he has not publicly addressed the issue. Smith family members have experienced a series of unwanted visitors this year, reflecting a persistent security concern for celebrities living in prominent locations.

Security concerns have also been for Smith's estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. In February, two men allegedly tried to climb onto the balcony of a different residence where she was staying, but she successfully frightened them off. Although the couple has been separated since 2016, they have not sought a divorce and continue to navigate their complicated relationship publicly.

Jada and Will remain a powerful pair, with two successful children and an impressive real estate collection. Following their 1997 wedding, they purchased their first home together. The Bryn Mawr property was a lavish 8,000-square-foot house with a sports court and an outdoor pool that cost $937,500, according to Architectural Digest.

Jada and Will spent $700,000 in 1998 on a 2,165-square-foot house near Philadelphia. In the early 2000s, they spent $3.4 million on a Hidden Hills mansion, then $42 million for a 150-acre estate in Calabasas. The couple repeatedly renovated this spacious adobe-style residence over the years, and Jada once raved about it in an interview, saying: "For Will and me, this home was always a spiritual endeavor. We're very earthy, organic people. We wanted to create a family retreat, something made by hand and as natural as possible, something that ties back to the land."

Additionally, they own two properties on Kauai, a $14.5 million beach house and a $10 million house above Secret Beach. In 2021, they bought an $11.3 million mansion in Hidden Hills.