Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves Want to Make Another Movie Together

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves are reflecting on the 50 MPH podcast about the 30th anniversary of their 1994 action thriller Speed, and they say their work together isn't done yet. "Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera," Bullock said, as reported by PEOPLE, referencing their cult classic. "Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Maybe." Reeves notes he wants to make another film together, whether that be a third installment of Speed or something else. "It does feel like it's — there is a siren call to it," he said. "I think I would love to work with you again before our eyes close. We'd freakin' knock it out of the park."

The original film follows Reeves as a cop in LA who responds to a call and realizes he is responsible for disarming a bomb on a bus full of passengers ready to explode if the vehicle's speed drops below 50 miles per hour. Bullock serves as a courageous passenger who steps in to drive the bus after its driver is wounded.

The first film earned $118 million by the end of its theatrical run in the U.S., becoming the seventh highest-grossing film of 1994. A sequel, Speed 2: Cruise Control, didn't include Reeves and featured a hijacked cruise ship rather than a bus. The actor has been open about his decision to not participate in the second film because he didn't agree with the plot.

Bullock believes a third film would be a great pickup to the original. The Oscar winner did suggest that a third Speed could simply pick up where the second left off and thanked the podcast "for taking me down memory lane."

"I mean, I realize how much I block out and it's nice to reflect on something that's sweet. There's not a lot of sweet, but, I just now I'm sort of filled with a full heart," Bullock said. "I'm a little weepy, you know? It was a good time. It was a really good time. And we were very lucky. I was very lucky on many levels."