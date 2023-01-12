Prince Harry Reacts to Vile Jeremy Clarkson Column About Meghan Markle

Amidst Prince Harry's publicity tour for his new book, Spare, he acknowledged some of the overly negative press that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, have received as of late. In particular, he reacted to the disgusting column penned by Jeremy Clarkson for The Sun in which he took aim at Meghan. While speaking with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, Harry said that the vile column was, unfortunately, not entirely surprising.

During his interview with 60 Minutes, Harry was asked what his thoughts were on Clarkson's column. Cooper read aloud one of the passages that Clarkson wrote in which he expressed that he hates Meghan and that he is unable to sleep at night because of it. He also read the more vile anecdote from the column, which saw Clarkson writing that he wishes that the Duchess of Sussex would be made to walk through the streets naked as people threw excrement at her. When asked whether the piece surprised him, Harry responded that it didn't.

He did say that the column was shocking due to the extreme nature of Clarkson's words. Harry added, "I mean, thank you for proving our point." Cooper asked whether there's been any response from the palace in light of the scandal, to which the prince replied, "No. And there comes a point when silence is betrayal."

This situation began in December after Clarkson penned his piece for The Sun. He later issued an apology of sorts, writing, "Oh dear. I've rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I'm horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in the future." However, the supposed apology didn't go over well with people as he didn't answer for the violence that he expressed in the column. His column was subsequently removed from The Sun.

Meanwhile, days before he penned the article, he was invited to a holiday event thrown by none other than Camilla, the Queen Consort. Not only did Clarkson attend the party, but Piers Morgan did, as well. Morgan has made his feelings about Meghan and Harry abundantly clear and even lost his job at Good Morning Britain in 2021 because of his tirade against the couple.