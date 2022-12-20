Camilla Hosted Meghan Markle-Hater Jeremy Clarkson Just Days Before His Rude Column

Queen Consort Camilla recently held a Christmas lunch, and the guest list for the occasion is causing a stir. As Cosmopolitan noted, Jeremy Clarkson, the same individual who penned a hate-filled column about Meghan Markle for The Sun, was one of the attendees. In his piece, Clarkson wrote that he hates Meghan "on a cellular level" and that he wants people to throw "excrement" at her.

Days before Clarkson penned his diatribe for The Sun, he attended a Christmas lunch that was hosted by the Queen Consort. It was reportedly a "purely private" affair and took place on Dec. 14, one day before the second batch of episodes of Meghan and Prince Harry's Netflix series dropped. Two days after attending the lunch, Clarkson wrote an article in which he expressed his hatred of Meghan. He wrote that he is somehow "unable to sleep" because his hate-filled thoughts about the Duchess of Sussex overwhelm him. At one point, he even wrote that everyone in the same age bracket as him "thinks the same way" about Meghan.

On Monday, Clarkson responded to the criticism and claimed that he was only making a "clumsy reference" to Game of Thrones when he mentioned that he wanted people to throw excrement at Meghan as she walked naked down the street. His message read, "Oh dear. I've rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I'm horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future." Considering the level of vitriol in the piece, not to mention the other horrific comments that he made about the Duchess of Sussex, many didn't see this as an acceptable apology. His original piece was subsequently removed from The Sun.

Still, amid the controversy, and all of the discussion about Harry & Meghan, Clarkson was invited to a holiday party thrown by a member of the royal family. While much of the focus has been on the fact that Clarkson attended the event, it shouldn't get lost in translation that Piers Morgan attended, as well. Morgan has been highly critical of Meghan for years. In early 2021, he even lost his job on Good Morning Britain after he cast doubt on some of the claims that Meghan posed in her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Most troublingly, he said that he did not believe it when the Duchess said that she had suicidal thoughts while she was a full-time, working member of the royal family. Yet, despite his continued hate campaign against Meghan, he was able to attend a Christmas party with the wife of the reigning monarch.