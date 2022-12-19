Jeremy Clarkson Authors Unhinged Tirade Against Meghan Markle

English broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson has launched a hate-filled attack against Meghan Markle, saying he despises her "on a cellular level" and wants people to throw "excrement" at her in a rant described as "vile and disgusting." Prince Harry and Markle recently released their highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series, which sheds further light on their decision to step down as senior working members of the royal family and relocate to Canada and Los Angeles. As part of the docu-series, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discussed the negative impact of hate on social media and the press on their lives, with Markle discussing her thoughts of suicide. In his latest column, the writer said that he was sorry for Prince Harry, whom he described as a "glove puppet" controlled by his wife.

Then he added, "Meghan, though, is a different story. I hate her. "Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level," referencing Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, and West, a serial killer. Clarkson said he is "unable to sleep" at night as thoughts of Markle consume him. "At night, I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her," he shockingly wrote, per Metro UK. According to the 62-year-old, "everyone who's my age thinks the same way."But what makes me despair is that younger people, especially girls, think she's pretty cool. They think she was a prisoner of Buckingham Palace, forced to talk about nothing but embroidery and kittens," he penned.

NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to "everyone who's my age thinks the same"

No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.

Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting "shame on YOU" pic.twitter.com/OzCt9lHG16 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 18, 2022

"That makes me even angrier. Can't they see everything that's happening is so very obviously pre-planned." Several people have condemned Clarkson's remarks on social media, including English politician Jacqui Smith. "I'm your age @JeremyClarkson and I couldn't disagree more with you. Why do you have to be so horrible? I can't believe it's good for you and it certainly isn't good for the rest of us," she tweeted. English comedian Dom Joly said he was "literally gobsmacked" by the comments written about Meghan Markle. On Twitter, he wrote, "What an utter piece of trash he is…what is it with these type of men that triggers them so?" Welsh media personality Carol Vorderman admonished the journalist, tweeting, "NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to 'everyone who's my age thinks the same' No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same. Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting 'shame on YOU.'"