Prince Harry Reacts to Not Being Able to Wear Military Uniform to Queen's Funeral

It was previously reported that Prince Harry would not be able to wear a military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral or any corresponding events. Now, the Duke of Sussex is speaking out about the matter. Entertainment Tonight reported that a spokesperson for Harry delivered a message about the news, noting that he will be wearing "mourning suit" attire for the funeral.

The spokesperson's statement began, "Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will wear a mourning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother." The statement continued to express that Harry does not want this news to take away from the matter at hand. They added, "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Harry is not entitled to wear his military uniform because he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their positions as senior members of the royal family in 2020. As his spokesperson confirmed, he will instead wear a mourning suit during Queen Elizabeth's funeral, which will take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey. The monarch, who was the longest-reigning in British history, died on Thursday while at her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle. Since then, numerous members of the royal family have paid tribute to her publicly, including Harry. He issued the statement on his website, Archewell.com.

"She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy," Harry's statement read. "Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'" Harry then touched upon some of his fondest memories of his late grandmother, including when she first met Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," the statement continued. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between." Harry ended the message by writing that Elizabeth is "already sorely missed" by the royal family and those around the world. He also shared his support for his father, King Charles III, as he ascends to the throne.