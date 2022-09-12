Prince Harry Faces Restriction for Queen Elizabeth's Funeral After Stepping Down as Senior Royal

When Prince Harry attends Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, he will not be entitled to wear his military uniform. Entertainment Tonight reported that Harry won't be able to wear the uniform due to the fact that he stepped down as a senior member of the royal family. Queen Elizabeth's funeral is set to take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.

Both Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family in 2020. At that time, Harry was forced to relinquish his honorary military appointments. Despite the fact that the Duke of Sussex had an extensive military career and completed two tours in Afghanistan, he will not be able to wear his military uniform during the funeral or any other official events. Still, Harry is expected to attend these events with Markle by his side. The couple was in the United Kingdom for a charity event when they heard the news about Elizabeth's passing. It was announced on Thursday that the monarch, who was the longest-reigning in British history, died at the age of 96.

On Monday, Harry issued a statement about his grandmother's passing on the Archewell website. ET noted that the statement was issued in accordance with official protocol and held an extra day out of respect for the 9/11 anniversary. His statement read, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"

Harry went on to touch upon his fondest memories of Queen Elizabeth, including when she first met Markle and the couple's two children, Archie and Lilibet. The statement continued, "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between." The Duke of Sussex ended his statement by writing that the Queen is "already sorely missed" by the royal family and those around the world. He also shared his support for his father, who is now King Charles III, as he succeeds on the throne.