Prince Harry Says Even Queen Elizabeth’s Family Members ‘Panic’ When They Bump Into Her

The royal family is, ostensibly, a family just like any other, but it seems the Queen’s regal presence still makes some of her family members nervous.

In ITV’s new documentary, Queen of the World, Prince Harry offered some advice to hospitality professionals from the Caribbean staying at Buckingham Palace, joking that they might have the same reaction to the monarch’s appearance as the royal family does.

“If you suddenly bump into [the Queen] in the corridor, don’t panic,” Harry said with a laugh. “I know you will — we all do!”

The documentary will feature “behind-the-scenes moments with the Sovereign and other members of the Royal Family” and “document the way in which [the Queen] passes her knowledge and experience to the younger generations,” according to a statement from ITV.

Family members including Prince Charles, Prince William and Meghan Markle all take part in the film, which airs on ITV in two parts this month.

In addition to a chat from Markle, the footage also sees the Duchess of Sussex get a full look at her wedding ensemble the day before she walked down the aisle in May.

A teaser clip saw the Duchess smile as she saw her dress and veil before remarking on the veil’s embroidery, which included the flora of the commonwealth’s 53 countries.

“Fifty-three countries, oh my goodness,” Markle says in the clip. “It’ll keep us busy.”

As fans know, Markle’s wedding gown was a bespoke Givenchy dress designed by Claire Waight Keller that featured a structured fit, three-quarter length sleeves and a boat neckline.

Absent from the documentary was Kate Middleton, who was heavily pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis, at the time of filming.

“Kate was largely out of action during the main filming,” a source told PEOPLE.

“CHOGM was a focal point and she was due to give birth any minute then,” the insider added, referencing the British meeting of the heads of government from the 53 nations of the Commonwealth, which is named CHOGM and took place from April 16-20 in London. Middleton gave birth to her son on April 23.

Despite her lack of cameo, the source noted that the Duchess of Cambridge is present in the documentary.

“There is film of events and receptions which she attended, so you do see her,” the insider said.

Queen of the World will air on HBO on Oct. 1.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Jackson