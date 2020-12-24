Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release Their First American Christmas Card Starring Archie and Their Dogs

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released their first Christmas card since officially moving to the United States, sharing their 2020 card with Markle's patronage Mayhew. The illustrated image is a sweet snap of Markle, Harry and their 19-month-old son, Archie, who has inherited his dad's red hair, sitting at the door of a small playhouse while their dogs, Guy and Pula, look on.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the card reads. According to a spokesperson for Markle and Harry, the card is based on a photo taken by Markle's mother, Doria Ragland. "The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother," the spokesperson said, via Entertainment Tonight. "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."

We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. 💜 From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🎄🐶🐱

Find out more! 👉 https://t.co/5o2RHLveRM pic.twitter.com/uBV19F6Odt — Mayhew 🐶🐱 (@themayhew) December 23, 2020

On Mayhew's website, the organization shared that Markle confirmed in the card that she and her family have made a personal donation to the animal welfare charity, which is located in the U.K. Markle has been Mayhew's Patron since early 2019.

"This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind," the message read. "From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us."

After officially stepping down from their duties as senior working royals in January, Markle and Harry began living in Canada with Archie before purchasing a home in Montecito, California this summer. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the family of three will be joined by Ragland for their Christmas holiday. "Meghan, who is an accomplished cook, will be preparing some of their favorite dishes with Harry and Doria pitching in," the source said.