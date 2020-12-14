Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance to Honor 'Quiet Heroes' of Pandemic

✖

Meghan Markle had words of encouragement and gratitude for the "quiet heroes" of the COVID-19 pandemic as the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance on Sunday's CNN Heroes special in her first public appearance since revealing she had suffered a miscarriage in a heartfelt November New York Times op-ed.

The royal is "inspired" by stories of "compassion in our communities" during the challenging year, she began. "Across the country, people have put their own needs aside to come together and support the collective well-being of those around them," said Meghan. When the COVID-19 crisis hit hard in March, the impact was felt overnight as people suddenly wondered how to provide for their families while staying safe. "But in the face of this devastating reality, we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times. We saw the good in people, in our neighbors and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbors went hungry," she continued.

Meghan praised communities that have come together to provide for one another, making sure kids whose school lunch programs ended were getting fed, delivering meals to immunocompromised neighbors and more. "We know the value of food; as nourishment, as a life source, and in the moments of crisis, the warmth of a meal can feel as comforting as a much-needed hug," Meghan continued, "especially in the absence of human contact due to the social distancing we're all experiencing."

It's moments like these that have reminded people they're cared for. "Tonight, we are celebrating these quiet heroes, some of whom I know and others that we applaud from afar," the mother-of-one said. "These individuals stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met. They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation. They nourished their neighbors in more ways than one." She concluded, "They showed us, all of us, that even in the darkest times, when we come together, we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope, and that we will be OK."

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have been working together with volunteers and nonprofits near their new L.A. home, distributing meals for Project Angel Food in April to people who are immunocompromised, working with Homeboy Industries, to improve the lives of formerly incarcerated people and those who were once involved with gangs, and taking part in a drive-through event with Baby2Baby in August, just one month after Meghan experienced a pregnancy loss.