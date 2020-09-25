Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Ready for Baby No. 2

✖

Prince Harry and Megan Markle are reportedly ready to give their son Archie a sibling. The former Suits star is reportedly "ready to be a mom again," 15 months after Archie was born. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in Santa Barbara, California after stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

Now that the family is "comfortable in their new home" and their lives are "locked in and going well," Markle told Harry it is "baby time," a source told Us Weekly Wednesday. "She’s ready to be a mom again and can’t wait to start the process," the source said, adding that Markle "loves being a mom, and seeing how happy and complete Harry is with Archie by his side is richly rewarding for her."

The Duchess is "confident a second child will be perfectly manageable on a practical level and will bring them even more love and joy," the source explained. "She and Harry are both really excited for the next phase of their family journey." The source said Markle wanted the family to "find their footing" with Archie first and figure out where they planned to go with the career. "Once all that was in place, she gave Harry the go-ahead."

The couple announced plans to develop programming for Netflix after signing a deal worth over $100 million. When announcing the deal, they noted how important it is to them to create "inspirational family programming" as new parents. "Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," they said in a statement. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens."

Markle is also stepping up her activism. She recently appeared in a video for TIME alongside Harry for National Voter Registration Day, urging Americans to vote in November. "Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime," Markle said in the video. “But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter because you do and you deserve to be heard.”

Although Markle and Harry did not endorse any candidate, Harry did tell voters it was important to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity." President Donald Trump was asked about the video and told reporters he was "not a fan" of Markle. "And I would say this — and she probably has heard that — but I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he's gonna need it," the president said.