Donald Trump Blasts Meghan Markle, Wishes Prince Harry Luck in Their Marriage: 'He's Gonna Need It'

✖

President Donald Trump criticized Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle Wednesday after the British royal and husband Prince Harry urged all Americans to vote in the upcoming election, calling out "hate speech and misinformation" in a video for TIME Magazine. "I’m not a fan of hers," Trump told reporters at a White House press briefing. "And I would say this — and she probably has heard that — but I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he’s gonna need it."

While Markle and Harry did not directly endorse a candidate in their video for TIME, they did emphasize the importance of this November's election, with Harry insisting, "It’s time to not only reflect, but act." After he and his wife's move to Los Angeles amid their step back from royal life, Harry said he will not be able to vote himself in his new home country, but noted as a member of the royal family in the U.K., he had never been allowed to vote previously.

"This election I’m not going to be able to vote here in the US, but many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the UK my entire life," he explained. "As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

Markle was more direct in her statement. "We’re six weeks out from the election, and today is voter registration day. Every four years, we’re told the same thing, ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard," she said in the video. "Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do and you deserve to be heard."

This isn't the first time Trump has criticized the royal couple, taking to Twitter in March to declare the U.S. would not be paying for Harry and Markle's security after they moved from the U.K. to California, even though the two had never expressed an intention to make American taxpayers foot the bill. "I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom," Trump tweeted. "It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"