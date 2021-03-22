Buckingham Palace Considering New Diversity Position in Wake of Meghan Markle Claims

✖

Following allegations made by Meghan Markle during her and Prince Harry's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Buckingham Palace is reportedly considering hiring someone to address the issues. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the palace is considering hiring a "diversity czar" and that there will be a "listen and learn" approach regarding how practices might be able to be improved and include more representation.

"It is something that has to be considered, but it is too early for any firm plans to be announced," the source said. "We are listening and learning, to get this right." The insider added that the royal family takes diversity seriously and more can always be done. Speaking to Winfrey, Markle said that there had been "concerns and conversations about how dark [her and Harry's son Archie's] skin might be when he's born" and added that revealing who raised the concern would be "damaging." Winfrey shared after the interview that Harry wanted her to confirm that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had not been involved in those conversations.

After Markle and Harry's interview aired, the palace issued a brief statement. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the message read. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

A source told CNN, "Diversity is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the Royal Households." "We have the policies, the procedures and programmes in place but we haven't seen the progress we would like in terms of representation and more needs to be done, we can always improve," the source continued, adding, "The work to do this has been underway for some time now and comes with the full support of the family."

Addressing reports of hiring someone to address diversity at the palace, the source said it was "something that has to be considered," but it was "too early" to announce any "firm plans." "Lots of measures are being considered," they added. "Certainly the idea of someone to spearhead this work and look at diversity / inclusion across the three households is something that has to be considered. It is too early however for any firm plans to be announced. We are listening and learning, to get this right."