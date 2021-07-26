Prince Harry Reportedly Fears Becoming 'Irrelevant' Like a Very Controversial Royal Family Member 

✖

Prince Harry reportedly has a "Prince Andrew complex" because he fears he could become "irrelevant" as the public becomes more interested in Prince William's children. A source who claims to be a friend of Harry's told The Sunday Times this weekend that Harry has "always" been in a rush to make an impact before his nephews and niece grow up and push him out of the royal spotlight. The comments came after Harry made another splash by announcing plans to release a book.

"Harry has always been in such a rush to make an 'impact,' because he thinks he has a limited shelf-life before the public wants to hear more from George and his siblings and he worries that after that, he’ll turn into his uncle," the friend told the Sunday Times, via The Daily Mail. Harry's uncle, Prince Andrew, has been pushed out of the spotlight due to his connections to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, 61, has withdrawn from all public duties, although he was seen at his father Prince Philip's funeral in April.

The claims about Harry's fears come after his interviews with Oprah Winfrey, the launch of his AppleTV+ show The Me You Can't See, and his book deal. It was reported over the weekend that the Duke of Sussex signed a four-book deal, with the stipulation that future books only be published after Queen Elizabeth's death.

Sources told The Daily Mail on Saturday that Harry's book is really part of a four-book deal he and his wife Meghan Markle signed with Penguin Random House. Harry's first book will be released next year, then the second will reportedly be held back until after his grandmother's death. The third book is a wellness guide Markle plans to write. The fourth book's subject is unknown. It's not clear how much the deal is worth, but sources told the Daily Mail that Harry asked publishing houses to start bidding at £18 million ($24.7 million), but the final deal might have reached £29 million ($39.8 million). Penguin Random House told the outlet it will not make any further comment "over and above what is contained in the original press release." Harry's lawyers said the claims that there are more books on the way are "false and defamatory." The announced memoir is the only one planned, they said.

While the Royal Family is reportedly concerned about what Harry's book will reveal, his friends at Eton and those he served with in the military are also concerned he may spill some of their secrets, reports the Daily Mail. "It feels very hypocritical given Harry chucked people out of his friendship group for talking to the press," a friend said. "There is a fear that he's going to reveal details of his hedonistic youth which some worry will play havoc with their careers and personal lives." Another friend said Harry's friends "have remained loyal to him… so far."

After Harry announced his memoir, his brother also announced a book, although it is not a memoir. William collaborated with Colin Butfield, an advisor for the Duke of Cambridge's environmental campaign, on Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. The book will be published in October, before the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.