Prince William Reveals Book of His Own Following News of Brother Harry's Memoir

In the wake of Prince Harry's announcement that he is writing an "accurate and wholly truthful" memoir, his brother Prince William has announced a literary project of his own. The Duke of Cambridge has coauthored Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet, alongside Colin Butfield, an advisor for the prince’s environmental campaign and executive producer of the WWF’s Our Planet project, and producer Jonnie Hughes. The book will be published in October before the Earthshot Prize awards in London in October. "We have 10 years to turn the tide on the environmental crisis, but we need the world’s best solutions and one shared goal — to save our planet," the official description of the book reads, saying that it's "the first definitive book about how these goals can tackle the environmental crisis."

This news comes on the heels of Prince Harry's memoir announcement, which will be published by Penguin Random House in 2022. The Duke of Sussex's tell-all is described as a "definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," covering his childhood in the public eye, his military duty in Afghanistan, and his relationship with wife Meghan Markle, with whom he shares son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 1 month.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think." The 36-year-old royal continued, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful." Proceeds from the book and audiobook will be donated to charity.

According to reports, the Royal Family was blindsided by the news and is scrambling over what Harry could reveal. "No one knew," another royal insider said. "There was chaos when the Page Six story came out." Another royal insider told The Daily Mail the book is "by Harry, as written by Meghan." One source said there was "much eye-rolling" among the royal family, adding that "everyone is just tired of being angry when it comes to these two."

"They have spent the last 18 months doing everything they promised Her Majesty they wouldn't do – making a living off their previous lives and status as members of the Royal Family. It's depressingly predictable, unfortunately," one of the Daily Mail's sources said. The outlet's sources say they think Harry has "never been one to willingly admit" mistakes of his own and blames "Everyone except himself and his wife" for the state of his relationship with his family.

Other sources told Us Weekly the royal family is "shaken up" about the book. Harry's father Prince Charles and older brother Prince William are "particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal" and think some of Harry's public criticism was "bad enough." They have not seen the book yet and "don't know what to expect," which is "making them nervous."