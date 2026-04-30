Kris Jenner Allegedly ‘Not Happy’ With Recent Plastic Surgery Results

Kris Jenner made headlines last year for looking just as young as her daughters after she got a facelift. But according to reports, The Kardashians star believes the results aren’t holding up the way she envisioned.

A report from Radar Online circulated that Jenner was growing unhappy with her look, comparing it to others’ results in the Hollywood circle. Jenner was reportedly seeking to get a “revision,” with a source claiming she felt the results were fading.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kris Jenner’s facelift is already slipping. She is not happy with the results and is desperate to get a revision,” the insider alleged. “[She] feels it has not held the way she expected.” Jenner reportedly paid $100k for the new look.

But in a recent chat with daughter Khloe Kardashian on her Khloe in Wonderland podcast, the famous momager shot down rumors that she’s unhappy with her new look, and even praised the doctor.

“Lately, it’s this headline about my facelift, which is really truly driving me crazy,” Jenner shared with Kardashian during the episode. “The headline right now is that I hate my facelift, and I’m really mad at I’m furious at my doctor, Steven Levine, which couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s a flat-out lie. I love my facelift. I adore my doctor. I’m obsessed with him.”

Praising Levine’s work, Jenner added, “The goal was to do a beautiful lift and give me a refresh and do a beautiful jawline, which I achieved.”

Jenner said she normally wouldn’t have addressed the rumors, but felt they were “really hurting someone else,” referencing Levine.

“At 70 years old, I don’t really care what someone thinks of me. I don’t need anyone’s approval,” Jenner said, adding that she “never asked” for the positive attention to her face, either. “I love my face. And I’m really okay with the way I look.”