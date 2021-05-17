Prince Harry's Apple TV+ Series 'The Me You Can't See' Releases First Trailer

✖

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are teaming up to "lift the veil" on mental health. On Monday, Apple TV+ released the first official trailer for its upcoming series The Me You Can't See, a multi-part docuseries co-created and executive produced by Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world.

"All over the world, people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain," Winfrey begins the trailer as she sits down for the open and emotional conversations with Harry. "It's that stigma of being labeled 'the other.' The telling of the story, being able to say, 'This is what happened to me.' is crucial." The trailer teases the number of guest appearances set to be made throughout the series, including Lady Gaga, who says, "I don't tell this story from my own self-service. I've been through it and people need help." As his wife Meghan Markle makes a cameo and as scenes from his late mother Princess Diana's funeral show on screen, Harry says, "to make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today's world more than ever, it is a sign of strength… The results of this year will be felt for decades. The kids, families, husbands, wives, everybody."

Set to premiere on May 21, The Me You Can't See finds Harry and Winfrey guiding honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while also opening up about their own struggles with mental health. At the time the series was announced, Harry said in a statement that "the majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels – and is – very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty." Winfrey, meanwhile, said "now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty," adding that The Me You Can't See "aims to spark that global conversation."

Along with Gaga, other high-profile guests include chef Rashad Armstead; NBA's San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan and Phoenix Suns' Langston Galloway; actress and producer Glenn Close; 2021 Olympic Boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs; and mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams. The series, which partnered with 14 accredited mental health professionals and organizations from around the world, also features people from across the globe opening up about their mental health. Directed and executive produced by Dawn Porter, John Lewis, and Asif Kapadia, The Me You Can't See is scheduled to premiere on Friday, May 21 on Apple TV+.