Prince Harry Dresses up as Santa Claus for Charity Video

Should Disney ever plan a fourth movie in The Santa Clause franchise, Prince Harry might be on the list of stars to consider because he did a good job playing Santa Claus in a fun charity video. The video was filmed for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity established to help the children of patents who served in the British Armed Forces. Scotty’s Little Soldiers was established by war widow Nikki Scott, a mother of two whose husband was killed in Afghanistan in 2009.

The video was shown to children who attended the charity’s Christmas party earlier this month, reports Entertainment Tonight. Scotty’s Little Soldiers shared the video on their website as well.

“Ho, ho, ho, hi guys,” Harry told the children in a Santa Claus outfit. “I hope you’re having an amazing time. I hear there’s 190 of you there this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible.”

“I also want you to look around and realize that you’re a part of a family, part of an amazing community and that there’s support there for you every single day, should you need it,” Harry continued, taking on a more serious tone.

The Duke of Sussex later praised the children for their strength after losing a parent, and assured their other parents they “will never be forgotten.”

“Yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard, but I know that every single one of you, by helping each other out that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and you’re going to have an amazing Christmas as well,” Harry told the children.

“We’re so grateful to The Duke of Sussex for kindly recording a video message for the bereaved Forces children that attended the Scotty’s Little Soldiers Christmas party earlier this month,” Scott said in a statement on Scotty’s Little Soldiers’ website. “It can be a difficult time of year for these kids, so receiving a heartfelt message from Prince Harry really meant the world to them. The message was a surprise and the look on their faces was priceless. In the Christmas spirit, we thought we would share it here for all to enjoy!”

Harry’s Christmas charity video is one of his last royal duties before the end of 2019. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are spending Christmas with her mother, Doria Ragland.

Markle and Harry’s decision to spend time with Ragland instead of Harry’s family reportedly caused some tension, especially since Harry’s grandparents – Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip – are in advanced age. In fact, on Friday, Philip was taken to the hospital for a “pre-existing condition.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight they are “disappointed” by Harry’s decision.

“Some members of the family think the couple should have considered queen and Prince Philip’s advancing age,” the source said.

Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images