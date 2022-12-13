'Harry & Meghan' Hits Huge Netflix Ratings Mark

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, aptly titled Harry & Meghan, has been a ratings hit for Netflix. Deadline reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's series had the biggest debut ever for a documentary. The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan premiered on Thursday on the streaming service. The next three will follow on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Harry & Meghan drew some major numbers for its first three episodes. According to Deadline, the series is already clocking in at 81.55 million hours viewed. Thanks to that number, the couple's docuseries now has the most hours viewed of any Netflix documentary in a premiere week. Their series also hit a big ratings milestone in the United Kingdom, becoming Netflix's biggest show of the year in the country. It even nabbed higher ratings than Season 5 of The Crown, which was released in November.

Harry & Meghan's viewing numbers only stand to increase when the next three episodes launch on Thursday. In advance of the premiere, Netflix released a trailer for the last few episodes of the docuseries. The new clip begins with Harry saying, "I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did." He and Meghan then recounted how their experience with the British press differs from the treatment that the prince's brother, Prince William, supposedly receives. The Duke of Sussex said, "To see this institutional gaslighting … They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us." Meghan went so far as to say that they weren't just thrown to the wolves, but that they were "fed" to them.

There's been much talk about Harry and Meghan's docuseries ever since it was released. For many, they were wondering why the couple wanted to share their story via Netflix given all of the drama surrounding the British royal family as of late. Yet, in the docuseries, they explained why they wanted to open up about what they've experienced over the past several years. Meghan said that sharing their story wasn't necessarily a comfortable endeavor, but one that was necessary so that they could finally share their own truth. She said, "But when you feel like people haven't gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it's really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what's happened and also who we are."