King Charles Considering Stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Titles, Author Claims

Is King Charles III planning on stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles? That's what one author believes could happen thanks to the release of Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare. According to the Daily Star, author Tom Bower thinks that Charles could be "prepared" to make the move in the near future.

Bower said that over the course of the past two years, he has spoken with numerous courtiers and family associates. As a result, Bower is claiming that Charles could take action against Harry and Markle due to the release of their Netflix series and the prince's memoir. The author alleged, "He [Charles] has made various threats to Meghan and Harry and warned that them if they go ahead they will find themselves ostracised in a way they cannot believe. And so they are worried."

"First of all, I do not think their children will get titles if they go ahead and slander the Royal Family," Bower continued to claim. "But they have also got to consider their own titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, could be taken away by Charles if they misbehave." While the situation may be a bit confusing following their royal exit, Harry and Markle are technically still royalty. When they left the British royal family as senior working members, they left their "HRH" titles behind. However, they are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Furthermore, Harry has been a prince from birth and is now the son of the reigning monarch.

Despite the fact that Charles may strip their titles if they "misbehave," Harry is reportedly moving "full steam ahead with the memoir." The Duke of Sussex recently revealed even more details about his upcoming memoir. It was confirmed that the title of the book is Spare and that it will be released on Jan. 10, 2023. The cover for the memoir features a close-up image of Harry.

"It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on," the official description for the memoir reads. "For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."