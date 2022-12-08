'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Doc Reveals Couple's Rocky First Date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary series has officially been released. Just as expected, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed even more about their personal lives in the docuseries. In the first episode, which was released on Thursday, Harry and Meghan recount their first date, which didn't exactly go as planned.

After explaining how they met (which was thanks to Instagram), the pair chronicled their first date. Their relationship almost fell apart as soon as it began, as Harry was 30 minutes late for their date. Meghan initially saw this as a red flag, saying that she was worried that he was late because he had an ego. She even said, "I couldn't understand why he would be late." However, Harry was actually just trying to beat traffic, as he recalled, "I was panicking. I was freaking out. I was, like, sweating...and then when I walked in, a hot, sweaty, red ball of mess."

Who was late for their first date? Harry & Meghan. Volume I: Now Streaming. pic.twitter.com/SEv8AqGZhR — Netflix (@netflix) December 8, 2022

Once he arrived, Meghan realized that this wasn't a matter of ego at all. She said, "You were just so sweet. You were genuinely so embarrassed." Harry and Meghan quickly hit it off during their first date, with the former Suits star saying, "He was just so fun. Just so refreshingly fun. And that was the thing, we were, like, childlike together." They went on their second date a couple of days later and, as fate would have it, Meghan was the late one that time. Harry cheekily mentioned that Meghan was late (albeit, only by a few minutes). She explained that she was busy getting ready as she had just spent the day at Wimbledon.

Harry and Meghan's new documentary series provides a very unfiltered look into their lives. Considering all of the drama surrounding the couple (i.e. the apparent feud with the British royal family), you might be wondering why they decided to film the docuseries in the first place. As Meghan explained, it's not the most comfortable task to film the program, but she feels as though it's necessary. She explained, "But when you feel like people haven't gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it's really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what's happened and also who we are."