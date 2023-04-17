Prince George Is Set to Make History at King Charles' Coronation

Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest child, Prince George, will make history at his grandfather's coronation. Entertainment Tonight reported that King Charles III's coronation will mark the first time in modern history that a future king, George, will be involved in the service. George, who is right after William in the line of succession, will be a page of honor during the ceremony.

The Telegraph initially pointed out that George's role as a page of honor during Charles' coronation is a history-making move. It is the first time in modern history that a member of the royal family who is a future monarch in their own right will have an official role in another monarch's coronation. George, at nine years old, is the youngest future king to have an established role in a coronation. Kensington Palace released a statement to ET about George's role, saying, "We're all very excited about Prince George's role in the Coronation. It will be an incredibly special moment."

The nine-year-old prince isn't the only one who will serve as a page of honor during the ceremony. The other pages of honor on Charles' side are Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay, and Master Ralph Tollemache. Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, who will also be crowned (notably as "Queen" and not "Queen Consort," as previously thought) during the ceremony, has her own pages of honor. Her grandsons Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and Camilla's great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot, will all be by her side throughout the event. The pages of honor will be by the king and queen's sides during the ceremony and will make up a part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.

It's unclear whether George's younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will have roles during the ceremony. Additionally, it's unclear what kind of role William, as Charles' heir, will have for the coronation. But, they all are expected to attend the event, which will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Charles' other son, Prince Harry, has also confirmed that he will be back in the United Kingdom for the big day. However, his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet, will remain at home in California.