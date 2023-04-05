King Charles' Coronation Invitations Confirm Camilla's New Royal Title

King Charles III's coronation is fast approaching. In advance of the occasion, the official invitations for the coronation have been released, per Entertainment Tonight. As the publication noted, the invitations confirm that Charles' wife, Camilla, will officially go by "Queen Camilla."

The invitations for Charles' coronation, which will take place on May 6, were designed by Andrew Jamieson. As per tradition, the invitations feature symbols denoting Charles and Camilla's new roles as King and Queen. Buckingham Palace has even released a peek at what the invitations look like, which feature colorful designs while asking a guest to attend the coronation of both "King Charles III & Queen Camilla." Additionally, they clarified what each of the symbols means in great detail.

NEW: King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as named for the first time by Buckingham Palace on their official Coronation invitations. They’re pictured in the Blue Drawing Room at the palace by Hugo Burnand as special roles for Prince George and the Queen’s grandsons on May 6 are… pic.twitter.com/axKMoCfYFi — Emily Nash (@emynash) April 4, 2023

"Central to the design is the motif of the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign," Buckingham Palace's statement read. "The shape of the Green Man, crowned in natural foliage, is formed of leaves of oak, ivy and hawthorn, and the emblematic flowers of the United Kingdom." They continued, "The British wildflower meadow bordering the invitation features lily of the valley, cornflowers, wild strawberries, dog roses, bluebells, and a sprig of rosemary for remembrance, together with wildlife including a bee, a butterfly, a ladybird, a wren and a robin. Flowers appear in groupings of three, signifying The King becoming the third monarch of his name."

Buckingham Palace's statement then focused even more on some of the specific imagery related to Charles and Camilla, adding, "A lion, a unicorn and a boar – taken from the coats of arms of Their Majesties -- can be seen amongst the flowers. Her Majesty's arms are now enclosed by the Garter, following her installation as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter last summer." The depiction of Charles' coronation invitations came alongside the release of a new photo of the King and Queen, which was taken in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.

Prior to this confirmation, there was some talk about what Camilla's official title would be. Previously, the late Queen Elizabeth II released a statement and expressed her wish that Camilla would be known as "Queen Consort." However, in recent months, it was reported that Buckingham Palace would refer to the King's wife simply as "Queen" instead. Based on this recent news from Buckingham Palace, it's clear that the new King and Queen are indeed going to handle things their own way.