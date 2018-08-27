Celebrity

Prince George, 5, Attends First Hunt to Royal Backlash

Being a royal, Prince George has taken part in many traditions throughout his young life, and the latest of those happened over the weekend when the 5-year-old attended his first grouse shoot.

The hunt took place at the Queen’s summer retreat, Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she is expected to remain until October. Until that time, various family members have been visiting her and taking part in activities including picnics, church services and now, hunting.

Royal reporter Emily Andrews shared that the prince joined mom Kate Middleton for the shoot on Friday, with the pair eating lunch with other royals including the Queen, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Anne’s daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall, as well as Prince Edward, his wife, Sophie and the couple’s children, James and Louise.

Hunting of any kind is always a controversial topic, and several people on Twitter were none too pleased to see George continuing this particular family tradition.

One person noted that Prince William has previously spoken about the decline of certain global wildlife populations.

Another suggested an alternate activity for the young royal.

Someone else called the news of the outing “sad.”

Some offered a counter opinion.

Another user noted that many of those outraged likely eat meat themselves.

Photo Credit: Getty / Franziska Krug

