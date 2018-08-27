Prince George, 5, Attends First Hunt to Royal Backlash

Being a royal, Prince George has taken part in many traditions throughout his young life, and the latest of those happened over the weekend when the 5-year-old attended his first grouse shoot.

The hunt took place at the Queen’s summer retreat, Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she is expected to remain until October. Until that time, various family members have been visiting her and taking part in activities including picnics, church services and now, hunting.

Royal reporter Emily Andrews shared that the prince joined mom Kate Middleton for the shoot on Friday, with the pair eating lunch with other royals including the Queen, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Anne’s daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall, as well as Prince Edward, his wife, Sophie and the couple’s children, James and Louise.

Hunting of any kind is always a controversial topic, and several people on Twitter were none too pleased to see George continuing this particular family tradition.

Indoctrination to animal cruelty starts at a young age in the ‘royal family’ it seems 🙄 absolutely disgusting. We should be teaching children about kindness and compassion, not killing and cruelty. //t.co/EW57cYCvDg — Mus Ⓥ (@_ayrtonnn) August 26, 2018

One person noted that Prince William has previously spoken about the decline of certain global wildlife populations.

Prince William, in October of last year, made a speech warning us that “global wildlife populations have halved in his lifetime.” Today, we learn he took his son, Prince George, on his first grouse shoot. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/qJB1hi4lOr — G H Neale (@GHNeale) August 26, 2018

Another suggested an alternate activity for the young royal.

He could have taken him bird watching rather than celebrate bird killing //t.co/Ueg9rYj8IJ — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) August 26, 2018

Someone else called the news of the outing “sad.”

It’s extremely sad that when so many of us, young people, are working hard to reach younger kids and instil the idea that all life is precious; that nature is full of wonder and can teach us so much about compassion…then you have this! Sad. //t.co/lqhYUSCNIW — Dara McAnulty (@naturalistdara) August 26, 2018

Some offered a counter opinion.

So Prince George has been taken to a Grouse shoot and people are outraged. Odds on many of the same folk eat meat. Far better to kill and eat a bird raised in the wild, shot with no knowledge of what’s coming than eat a factory farmed chicken/pig. Misplaced outrage in my opinion. — Dawn Stevens (@dawnestevens1) August 26, 2018

Another user noted that many of those outraged likely eat meat themselves.

People attacking Prince George for attending a grouse shoot will say how cruel it is. Earlier they will have eaten a Sunday roast, may have a burger tonight or Fish and Chips, but that’s ok — adrian whitby (@93629362) August 26, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty / Franziska Krug