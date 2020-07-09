Prince Andrew Seen for First Time Since Ghislaine Maxwell's Arrest

Prince Andrew was seen for the first time since his friend Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested. The royal family memeber was seen leaving his estate in a Range Rover from the town of Windsor as he sat next to a security guard. Andrew has been hiding out since her arrest and is allegedly "nervous" about her being in custody out of fear she might bring his name up.

Andrew hasn't spoken a word of Maxwell's arrest and hasn't really been seen since his interview with BBC about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein — who he claims to know through Maxwell. "It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffery Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in many organizations and charities that I am proud to support," he said in a statement according to the New York Post. He also noted that he was forced to step back from his royal duties "for the foreseeable future" because of his association with Epstein.

Maxwell was arrested and charged as a coconspirator who allegedly groomed Epstein's victims between the years of 1994 and 1997 — just a few years before Andrew and Epstein met — as well as two counts of perjury for testimony given in 2016. According to The Telegraph, Andrew has been concerned regarding Maxwell's arrest potentially out of fear she might bring his name up. However, according to one of Maxwell's friends, she would never do that.

"The only way she can walk is if she gives someone up, but that definitely won't be Andrew," Laura Goldman said. "She is so appreciative that when she first came to New York, the duke helped to launch her into high society. She always talks about what a true friend he is. She doesn't see any reason to speak about him to the authorities." Goldman added, "Ghislaine's always told me that Andrew's kind of stupid and naive and if there were girls in the house while he wa there, he would have thought they were servants. All these people think he is evil are just wrong. He is just the kind of entitled person who sees everyone as a servant."

During the summer months, Andrew usually takes an annual golf trip to Costa del Sol, Spain, and did so during 2019. However, since her arrest, it seems as though he has no intent on traveling for fun right now, there's even reports claiming that he may never travel to the United States again.